Home » Pnrr, Meloni: “Full EU collaboration. Objective grounding of resources”
Business

Pnrr, Meloni: “Full EU collaboration. Objective grounding of resources”

by admin
Pnrr, Meloni: “Full EU collaboration. Objective grounding of resources”

Pnrr, Meloni presides over the control room at Palazzo Chigi

Pnrr, Meloni: “Our goal is clear: to make strategic, clear and effective choices”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in presentation of the half-yearly report on state of implementation of the Pnrrshared during the control room at Palazzo Chigi, made it clear what the next stages of the plan are.

“Il National Recovery and Resilience Plan is an extraordinary opportunitya for Italy. The Italian Plan is the largest in Europe with its 191.5 billion euros and 527 objectives to be achieved, many of which are extremely ambitious and useful for modernizing the nation and relaunching its social and economic fabric, both internally and internationally. the international one. Is one valuable toolwhich this government considers strategic and which it intends to fully use to carry out structural reforms, improve the competitiveness of the Italian system and accelerate innovation processes”, Meloni explains in principle.

WATCH THE VIDEO

READ ALSO: Bankitalia, Visco: “It is possible to improve the Pnrr, there is no time to lose”

READ ALSO: Italy runs faster than Germany: GDP up in the first quarter

“The Pnrr is the first common instrument with which the European Union has decided to intervene in the aftermath of the economic and social crisis caused by the pandemic. The Plan was born in a historical period different from the current one. The Federation’s war of aggression Russia to Ukraine, and the energy, economic and social shocks that followed, have brought out new priorities that need to be taken into account and the consequent need to update the Plan”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Decouple or Invest? Swiss companies in China in...

Fines, collected in Italy over 547 million. Record-breaking...

Cyber ​​attack on Pathé: “Play” paralyzes ticket booking

The “weight loss medicine” that Musk is also...

when will low interest rates return?

Massimo Giannini’s phenomenology: “they called him Jeeg Robot”...

Paradeplatz: Luxus-Schoggi, Vivi Nova, Verkehrshaus

Schlein: “My pussy is recovering”. In his book,...

Stock market tips and investment tips of the...

Russian funds to the League nothing but scoop:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy