Pnrr, Meloni: “Full EU collaboration. Objective grounding of resources”

Pnrr, Meloni: “Our goal is clear: to make strategic, clear and effective choices”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in presentation of the half-yearly report on state of implementation of the Pnrrshared during the control room at Palazzo Chigi, made it clear what the next stages of the plan are.

“Il National Recovery and Resilience Plan is an extraordinary opportunitya for Italy. The Italian Plan is the largest in Europe with its 191.5 billion euros and 527 objectives to be achieved, many of which are extremely ambitious and useful for modernizing the nation and relaunching its social and economic fabric, both internally and internationally. the international one. Is one valuable toolwhich this government considers strategic and which it intends to fully use to carry out structural reforms, improve the competitiveness of the Italian system and accelerate innovation processes”, Meloni explains in principle.

WATCH THE VIDEO

READ ALSO: Bankitalia, Visco: “It is possible to improve the Pnrr, there is no time to lose”

READ ALSO: Italy runs faster than Germany: GDP up in the first quarter

“The Pnrr is the first common instrument with which the European Union has decided to intervene in the aftermath of the economic and social crisis caused by the pandemic. The Plan was born in a historical period different from the current one. The Federation’s war of aggression Russia to Ukraine, and the energy, economic and social shocks that followed, have brought out new priorities that need to be taken into account and the consequent need to update the Plan”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

