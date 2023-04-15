Home » Pnrr, Meloni promises: “We will be punctual, update by August”
by admin
“I can’t give a precise date but I can say that we respect the prescriptions that are provided to us” by Europe and “the prescription of the EU Commission is August”. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thus promised punctuality in a press point before leaving Ababa to those who asked her when the update of the Pnrr will be presented together with the new chapter RepowerEu.

The work, Meloni explained, “is not easy”. Also for this reason “for the changes to the plan we take the time that is necessary to achieve the real goal, which is not to be the first in the class and present the work a week before but to present a work that allows us to spend resources in the best possible way ”.

Password seriousness

The Prime Minister explained that it is necessary “to establish what, according to the initial plan and with the context we have today, it is possible to spend by 2026 or rather what are the alternatives that allow us to get these resources to land. But it is a job that we are doing every day with great seriousness”.

