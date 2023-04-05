Pnrr, behind the stop to funds there would be an anti-Italy plan. Backstory

Difficulties of Italy on the Pnrr they are now in the public domain. After the decision of government to come out about the delays and the “goals mathematically unreachable“, now the premier Melons fears for repercussions in key European and advance some too suspects on the comments for the Recovery coming from Bruxelles. It does so – we read in Repubblica – after connecting the dots. Which lead, according to sources close to her, to a painful one awarenessconfided to more than one minister in the past three days: “They will exploit ours errors per try to block us – is the meaning of his reasoning – They intend to do it before the Europeansbecause after the elections it would be too late”. To those who asked her for more precise indications on the direction of this alleged hostile operation, the prime minister replied sibylline: “The usual…”.

The president of the Council – continues Repubblica – THEMES that some hostile movements involve Paris e Berlin. And the respective leaderships, worried by the 2024 European vote and by the possibility of move a right the next Commission. The alleged stiffness shown by Ursula’s emissaries from the LeyenOf Macron e Scholz in front of the Italian demands of a greater flexibility, would be there to confirm the fears. The basic idea is that the solid pact between the French and Germans in Brussels has been targeted Roma. And that you aim to nail it Melons to the guilty delays of the Plan – which exist – to make it less strong to the test of the European vote of 2024.

