Pnrr, national plans are also bad. Salvini guides the latecomers
Business

by admin
ROMA – Not even half of the resources programmed between 2020 and 2022 have been spent. A third of the national objectives have fallen behind: 5, of which three entrusted to the Ministry of the Environment, at the deadline of 31 December 2022 were still “in the of definition”. Worse still the goals of the Complementary investment plan from 30.6 billion, which continue to be deferred from quarter to quarter, with a greater concentration in the hands of the ministry of transport driven by Matthew Salvini11 are 29.

See also  Biden confirms Jerome Powell at the helm of the Fed, Brainard his deputy: 'confidence in their ability to keep inflation low'

