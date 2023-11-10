Pnrr, new clash between government and Court of Auditors

On the Pnrr there is a new clash between Giorgia Meloni’s executive and the Court of Auditors. The bone of contention is the checks by the accounting judiciary on the progress of the project which should relaunch the country through public and private investments. For the Court, we are not there yet. The delays accumulate and there is a risk of losing an important train for the future of Italy. For the government, however, Minister Raffaele Fitto intervened to clarify, underlining that the situation is complex, but not impossible,

The Court’s investigation is controversial

“The Court of Auditors carried out the investigation by consulting some ministries and sincerely I don’t understand the reasons for the lack of comparison with the Pnrr mission structure of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers which has the general and strategic coordination of the implementation of the Plan” declared the minister. On the question, Fitto comes down hard: “from the comparison, which I have always hoped for in other circumstances as well, a more precise representation of the state of implementation would have emerged, avoiding some inaccuracies, including conceptual ones”.

According to the government, something doesn’t add up in the findings

The list starts from page 6: “The delays both in the revision process and in achieving the objectives of the fifth installment are indicated. In this regard, first of all it should be remembered that Italy is the only Member State that presented the fourth payment request” he underlines.

And again, page 21: “It is reported that the modification of the fourth installment has not yet been approved. Nothing could be more wrong, on 28 July the Commission and on 19 September 2023 the European Council definitively approved the proposal to modify the fourth instalment”, highlighted the minister.

For Minister Fitto things are different

“Our country has achieved all 28 objectives, otherwise it would not have been able to present the request for payment of the fourth installment which was instead presented on 22 September” he highlighted.

He further explained that “in these days the Commission is completing the verification phase aimed at disbursing 16.5 billion euros, expected by December 31, 2023″. Finally, “with regard to the alleged delays in the implementation of the Milestones and Targets of the first half of 2023 (more correctly of the fourth instalment), it should be specified that the only milestones and targets considered for the purpose of the positive evaluation of the Commission and the disbursement of the individual installments are those European countries (all achieved)”.

Distant views also on the spending of the funds

According to Fitto, the data cited in the Court of Auditors’ report “refer to the sums allocated to the administrations concerned in charge of 31 overall measures, of which 27 from the Pnrr out of a total of 191 and 4 from the Pnc out of a total of 24 programmes”. However, “the analysis, therefore, focuses only on 31.1 billion and not on the total 220 billion of the Pnrr and Pnc. How is it possible to evaluate the state of implementation of the entire Plan with absolutely partial and unrepresentative data and moreover relating to 30 June 2023?”, he complains.

The government asks for greater collaboration from accounting magistrates

The executive hopes that “starting from the next report there will be a better and greater connection between the Court of Auditors and the Pnrr mission structure”. The opposition also intervened immediately with the Democratic Party asking the government for “clarity and transparency”. The minister “come to Parliament to say what the state of the art is on all the data and information which we are unaware of and which concern the future of Italy” they specified from Pd.

For the Cinquestelle, “in the challenge of the Pnrr the only major absentee is the Meloni government” as Chiara Appendino accuses, without however providing detailed data. For Green Europe, that of the Court of Auditors is a “merciless judgment”, especially in relation to the Green Revolution and ecological transition: “out of almost 18 billion euros, 90% of the funds have not been spent” they highlighted.

Meanwhile, time passes

According to the EU commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni, “we are working hard in recent weeks with the Italian government and other countries for the revisions” of the Pnrr which “must be approved by the end of 2023”, he said. “We work a lot, because the interest of having these revisions approved and making the plans work is also in the interest of the European Commission” he concluded. But, looking from the outside, the impression is that the road is decidedly uphill.

