It is the maxi plan of investments and reforms that can change Italy’s economic outlook in the coming years: the Pnrr, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. A total of 191.5 billion, between loans and non-repayable resources, to be used by 2026. Six missions, from digitization at the ecological transitionwhich are divided into hundreds of projects throughout the country, from North to South.

But at what stage is the Pnrr? Authoritative guests will try to answer the question, including Galeazzo BignamiDeputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, e Alessio Buttiundersecretary of state to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, who will participate on Tuesday 28 February (12.15) in the second appointment of the year with “Italy 2023: People, Work, Business”, the platform for dialogue with the top exponents of the world of institutions, finance and business promoted by PwC Italy in collaboration with the Gedi publishing groupby title “Pnrr one year later: the reforms implemented, the projects in progress and the point of view of the market”.

Italy 2023: People, Work, Business. Pnrr, one year later: from the reforms implemented to the projects in progress – The trailer news/pnrr_un_anno_dopo_dalle_riforme_attuate_ai_progetti_in_corso-12661163/&el=player_ex_12661160″>

During the talk, the guests will analyze the state of the art of the plan, two months after the request that the Italian government sent to the European Commission for the payment of the third installment from 21 billionafter having achieved the 55 objectives envisaged for the second half of 2022. These are resources that will be added to those already collected in recent months and which will be used to finance the construction of railways, cycle paths, nursery schools, but also to spread awareness 5G technology and to start infrastructural works which are crucial for the country.

Waiting for the evaluation of Bruxellesremember PwC Italyour country is committed to bringing it to the finish line 27 new achievements, those relating to the first semester: 12 must be completed by the end of March, another 15 by 30 June. The roadmap continues, but the uncertainty of the revision hangs over the plan. The rise in energy prices, and more generally the increase in inflation, is slowing down construction sites. Many companies are unable to access tenders due to the costs that have risen.

Il Pnrr it was born to push the economy out of the tunnel of the pandemic crisis, but it is measuring itself with new emergencies. Spending is affected: it was estimated at over 40 billion at the end of 2022. The bar, however, has stopped, below twenty. Municipalities and other local entities, which are called upon to manage between 60 and 70 of the total 191.5 billion of the Plan, complain of a lack of personnel and the impossibility of meeting deadlines.

How will the Pnrr change? The government is working on some changes. Some investments will be postponed: that is, their implementation will slow down. Others, such as those for the development of green hydrogen in transport, will instead be canceled because the tenders have gone deserted. The new Plan will have to be sent to the European Commission by April 30th. Meanwhile, we proceed with the simplifications. The decree-law approved in recent days by the Council of Ministers provides for fewer constraints for environmental works, a decisive work by red tape and an acceleration for the development of renewables. These are all measures that try to meet the needs of businesses and in general of all the players in the Plan. The new Pnrr takes shape.

Speakers will:

· Daniela Gentile – Chief Executive Officer of Ansaldo Green Tech;

· Marco Fortis – Director and Vice President of the Edison Foundation and Professor of Industrial Economics and Foreign Trade;

· Joseph Columbus – Journalist of La Repubblica;

· Silvia Morera – Partner PwC Italia, Advisory;

· Malko Rosa – Partner PwC Italia, Advisory.

They will discuss the topic:

· Galeazzo Bignami – Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport;

· Alessio Butti – Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers;

· Marco Zatterin – Deputy director of La Stampa;

· Giovanni Andrea Toselli – President and CEO of PwC Italia;

· Alessandro Grandinetti – Partner PwC Italia, Clients and Markets Leader.

Will lead: Alessandro De Angelis — Deputy Editor, HuffPost

The event will be broadcast live on Tuesday 28 February starting at 12.15 on all the social platforms of PwC Italy – On the canal Youtube PwC Italyon the page Twitter PwC Italy, Facebook PwC Italy e Linkedin PwC Italy and on the homepage of The Republic, The print, HuffPost e Gnn.