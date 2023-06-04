Pnrr, only 1.2 billion spent in the first two months out of a planned total of 40.9 for 2023

Almost 70 billion, 66.9 to be precise, flowed into the state coffers. But what happened to the Pnrr money? And the half-yearly report on the state of implementation of the recovery and resilience plan, the first of the Meloni government, to reveal the spending frenzy. Which, in the Recovery mechanism, does not provide for a perfect alignment between revenues and expenditures: there is a time lag between the resources arriving from Brussels and their use, linked to a schedule spread over the time span of the Plan .