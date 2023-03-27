Home Business Pnrr, Palazzo Chigi: one more month for the EU assessment
There will still be a month for the European Union to evaluate the Pnrr projects presented by Italy. Palazzo Chici says so in a note. He explains: «Following the meetings of the Minister for European Affairs, of the South, of cohesion policies and Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, and the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, and with the Pnrr task force of the EU Commission, it was agreed to extend the assessment phase by one month to allow the Commission services to complete the technical sampling and verification activities, continuing the fruitful discussion that has already made it possible to positively evaluate most of the targets set for 31 December 2022 ».
The Presidency of the Council continues on the Pnrr: «The Commission has agreed to extend this phase taking into account the number and complexity of the 55 Milestones and Targets envisaged. The Commission also underlined its appreciation for all the actions undertaken by the Government, which have already made it possible to certify significant progress towards the positive achievement of almost all the objectives set on the aforementioned date. In particular, three measures that had been approved by the previous government are subject to further study. The port concessions, for which the Commission deems further study necessary, proposing to limit their maximum duration, as established by the Decree sent to the Council of State on 14 October 2022. The district heating networks, for which the Commission has doubt the eligibility of some interventions, selected through the tender procedure of 30 June 2022. The Integrated Urban Plans, approved on 22 April 2022, for which the Commission contested the eligibility of the interventions relating to the “Bosco dello Sport” of Venice and at the “Stadio Artemio Franchi” in Florence. The Government will provide further elements to support the admissibility of all these interventions, in particular those envisaged in the Integrated Urban Plans of Venice and Florence. The Government will continue to work constructively with the European Commission to ensure the successful completion of the evaluation activities.

The note from Palazzo Chigi indicates that Brussels “underlined its appreciation for all the actions undertaken by the government, which have already made it possible to certify significant progress towards the positive achievement of almost all the objectives set at the end of December. Three measures are the subject of further study which, not surprisingly the government note points out, “had been approved by the previous government” (as if to say that any problems cannot be attributed to the current government). These are port concessions “for which the Commission deems further study necessary, proposing to limit their maximum duration, as established by the decree sent to the Council of State on 14 October 2022”. Then there are the district heating networks, “for which the Commission has questioned the eligibility of some interventions, selected through the tender procedure of 30 June 2022”.

Finally, the Integrated Urban Plans, approved on 22 April 2022, “for which the Commission contested the admissibility of the interventions relating to the Bosco dello Sport in Venice and the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence”. The government, concludes the note, “will provide further elements in support of the admissibility of all these interventions, in particular those envisaged in the integrated urban plans of Venice and Florence” and “will continue” to work constructively with the European Commission to guarantee the successful completion of the evaluation activities’.

