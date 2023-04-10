Pnrr, the emblematic case of the municipality of Martis: infinite times and hardships

Il government decided to come out open on the matter Pnrrprojects are in serious delay and many are”mathematically impossible“, with these premises Italy risks having to say goodbye to most of the 209 billion made available by Europe through the Recovery. But going into the matter in more detail, it is clear where these problems arise from and they are more structural than anything else. The long correspondence – reports Repubblica – between the Municipality of Tuesdayin the province of Sassari, and the ministry of the Economyit started on July 27th of last year. The subject: the persistent difficulties in accessing ReGis, the electronic platform for project management Pnrr. In December the technical managers of the Municipality had not yet managed to signing in at the platform managed by the State Accounting Office, despite the various attempts and the numerous and useless “taken charge” of the system.

L’February 1st the municipality sent yet another appeal for the non-payment of funds owedincluding 17,000 euros for an intervention to improve the urban centre, 84,000 euros for making roads and schools safe, 50,000 euros for public lighting. Seven months Of useless messages. The case of Martis is just one of many that prompted the president of Anci, the association of Italian municipalities, Antonio Dearto write a letter to the Pnrr Minister Raffaele Denseto the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and to the State Accountant Biagio Mazzotta to denounce the inadequacy of the information system supporting the Pnrr. Proposing to do a by decree to this end to oblige all administrations to complete the enrollment procedures within few days. A request to which the Mef hasn’t yet answered.

