by admin
Pnrr, from construction to justice: here are some innovations contained in the new draft of the decree

Simplify the assignment of public contractsthe interventions of school building and optimize the dialogue with Brussels: the new draft of the decree on the Pnrr, currently composed of 59 articles, provides for the creation of a “mission structure” at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. The establishment of the National Management Authority will also be new strategic plan of the common agricultural policy (Pac), the Italian agency for the youth, and the provisions forhousing universitario.

The mission structure which will rise to the presidency of the Council of Ministers will have an office until 31 December 2026. It will be managed by a coordinator It is divided into four general directorates and will be responsible for providing support to the political authority and carrying out “interlocutions with the European Commission”.

The new decree that changes the governance also intervenes on mission unit of the Pnrr within individual ministries, with the aim of “improving and making the coordination” of the management, monitoring, reporting and control activities: the functions of the mission units can be transferred “to another general management level structure identified among the already existing ones”.

