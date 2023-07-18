Pnrr, the EU budget commissioner: “No to the extension beyond 2026”

“My advice is not to discuss a possible extension” of the Pnrr beyond 2026 as early as 2023, and not to try to negotiate every single thing again, but to focus on what is needed for implementation”. said the EU budget commissioner, Johannes Hahn, during a round table with a small group of European newspapers, including ANSA, in response to a question on the negotiations between Brussels and Rome for changes to the plan.

“I don’t support any idea of ​​extending the deadline beyond 2026. Every time such a measure was taken, it paved the way for complacency,” he stressed. «My point», she added, «is always to focus on the implementation of the Pnrr and not to engage in the complete revision of the Plan, which has been drafted, negotiated, formally discussed and agreed upon. The more one gets distracted from the focus on implementation, the greater the risk of losing funds.”

