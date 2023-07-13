Pnrr, the EU pressing on Italy: “The changes should not slow down the execution”. Gentiloni: yes to the fourth installment will take time

BRUSSELS. We can discuss changes to national strategies, and we will. But in the meantime, governments must do their part, that is, do not wait to make the reforms needed to shore up and relaunch their economies in compliance with common commitments. From the European Commission comes a new invitation to the government to do what is necessary. There are delays in Italy, and for this very reason we need to speed up. Valdis Dombrovskis cannot be clearer. “In general, not just for Italy, we recommend focusing on the implementation” of the national recovery plans (Pnrr) “and to ensure that their modifications do not slow down the rest of the work”, the vice president of the EU executive points out to margin of the Eurogroup meeting. A message for the Director of the Treasury, Riccardo Barbieri Hermitte, in Brussels in place of the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, unable to attend due to the concurrence of institutional commitments.

No criticism, just a reminder for a country that is lagging behind. At the end of December, Italy sent the 19 billion payment request through the Recovery Fund. After more than six months the payment continues to slip. “We’re evaluating,” says Dombrovskis, who doesn’t go overboard on any green light. Paolo Gentiloni does it up to a certain point. “Coming soon,” says the commissioner for the economy. That he makes no concessions to the Meloni government even on the fourth installment, the 16 billion euro one, which Rome is trying to secure by changing the commitments. «We have received the request to modify ten of the 27 objectives. We will evaluate it as soon as possible, but since it is a substantial modification request, one third of the objectives, we will take the necessary time ».

The third installment is pending, the fourth which appears more distant than close. Things for the Meloni government are certainly not going downhill, and a first call comes from Brussels to do it quickly and well. Tomorrow, Giorgetti will be there for the Ecofin council meeting. Invitations and observations will reach the Minister of Economy, with the hope of receiving explanations and reassurances.

