ROME – Nine measures outside the Pnrr, starting with those for flood risk management and hydrogeological risk reduction. In all, they are worth 15.9 billion out of the total 191.5 of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. They are projects that are not progressing, money that cannot be spent. And for this reason the government has decided that they must be cancelled. A choice put in black and white in the draft of the Plan remodeling document That Republic was able to anticipate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook