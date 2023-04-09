Home Business Pnrr, the government replies to the Northern League Molinari after the declarations on Business
Pnrr, the government replies to the Northern League Molinari after the declarations on Business

Pnrr, the government replies to the Northern League Molinari after the declarations on Business

Pnrr, the government replies to the Northern League Molinari: “No waiver”

The government is working on a “remodulation” of the plan but the idea of ​​giving up part of the funds – as hypothesized by the Northern League parent Molinari right here on Affaritaliani.it – ​​”it is not foreseen, it is not taken into consideration”. This is what executive sources explain. “We – it is underlined – are proposing solutions that allow resources to be used, not lost. A detailed analysis is being carried out and solutions are being sought to move some projects to other funds”.

Even the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, speaking to Vinitaly about the Plan, observed that “Certainly there is a lot of work to do, verify the feasibility of some thingsand this is the subject of dialogue with the Commission. I don’t consider losing resources but rather spend them effectively”.

However, Meloni is not worried about the delays on the Pnrr. “We are working a lot on this, also to promote solutions to problems that arise today but which are not the result of the choices of this government”.

Pnrr, Pd: in the Government and in the majority it is total chaos

“Moving the funds, asking for postponements, changing the projects: on the Pnrr in the Meloni government and in the majority it is total chaos. No more passing the buck, no more delays: Minister Fitto should come to Parliament immediately to explain what is happening. The Democratic Party is there, we demand answers”. This is what is written on the social profile of the Democratic Party.

