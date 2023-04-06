Fitto, with Meloni and Tajani, work and negotiate with the EU in the name of flexibility

40% of the Pnrr projects, decided – first by Giuseppe Conte premier of the yellow-red majority at the time of Covid and then by Mario Draghi – together with the European Commission need to be reviewed and remodulated. And how much Affaritaliani.it learns from majority sources. It is a question of reallocating resources, moving funds and essentially changing almost half of the originally established works. Palazzo Chigi’s intention is to use all European money but in a different way.

And an important assist to the executive arrives this morning from Paris. “France has so far received around 12.5 billion euros under the Pnrr. We welcome the possibility of revising the Pnrr to better adapt them to the situation of each member state”, says the French finance minister Gabriel Attal regarding the controversy in Italy over the delays on the Pnrr, and Rome’s requests for greater flexibility. The point is precisely that of flexibility, on which ministers Raffaele Fitto and Antonio Tajani are working in particular in close contact with the institutions of Brussels.

