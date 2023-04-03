Pnrr, the state giants to save face with Europe

Il government he knows that he is playing so much with Europe. After the decision to come out and clearly say that many of the projects signed with the EU are unfeasiblewith the risk of having to give up an important slice of those 209 mld, here is the countermove of the minister Dense. The holder of the delicate dossier on European funds – we read in Repubblica – studies the strategy of the communicating vessels: transfer funds from late works to what for sure. The decisive month to unlock the negotiation with Europe has already begun: by April 20th the picture will arrive from the ministries of the stranded projects and to be eliminated. Then to maggio comparison is expected Parliament. The goal is not to give up on those projects, nor on related resources. But to free as many to go faster and avoid a resounding flop.

By April 20 – continues Repubblica – Lease should have a first picture by the ministries of how many and which projects there are stranded to the point of not being on time. By April or at the beginning of May at the latest, the minister could report the outcome of the mapping to Parliament, on the occasion of the semi-annual report on the Pnrrsix months after the last one made in October by the then prime minister Draghi. First, however, after the Def arriving on April 11 in the Council of Ministers, he could anticipate something to the Chambers, recalled by the Pd to report are delays and changes to the Pnrr. For new projects, but negotiating with the Commission will not be easy, it is thought to divert funds to the RepowerMe: the energy efficiency plan which for Italy is worth 9 billion plus 10% (optional) of the cohesion funds. You can get almost to 17 billion. With RepowerEu it ​​would be easier to spend. The government’s idea is to use the tax credit for households and businesses (boilers and panels, for example). And to entrust the bulk to the state giants Eni, Enel, Snam and Terna.

