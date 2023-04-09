“The common sense of the good family man says that it is right to evaluate other forms of financing that are more efficient and at better conditions”

“Everything is very simple, absolutely nothing has changed. We in the League have never been fans of the Pnrr from the beginning and since it was born we have underlined the great critical factors that exist”. With these words the leader of the League in the Senate Budget Commission, Claudio Borghiinterviewed by Affaritaliani.it, returns to show perplexity about the Pnrr after yesterday’s words by the Northern League leader in the Chamber Riccardo Molinari. “It’s not about a shower of free money, so it’s right to try to understand and manage critical issues in the best possible way. If you don’t explain them, you’re not doing a good service to the Italians. If some works are half-finished, for example, then there is a risk that the money will have to be returned“.

Borghi adds: “As an economist, not just as a senator, I say that the debt portion of the Pnrr must be evaluated well compared to other forms of financing. Europe lends us money that we will have to repay and we don’t even know at what rate. Let’s imagine that is a rate similar to the Btp, but at least by issuing Btp Italy can do what it wants, for example lower taxes, with the Pnrr instead you receive money but others decide what to do with it. And the risk is that of works done hastily and badly, all with the remaining debt. If I take out a mortgage, I buy the house I want, not the one the lender wants.”

But Palazzo Chigi, then Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, stopped the League… “Palazzo Chigi rightly said that the plan needs to be reformulated and the sums reallocated for the works that have priority and can be completed within certain times. I don’t have them on hand the progress of the works, if they think it’s possible good. But given that with the Pnrr we take part of the money in debt, i.e. on loan, the common sense of the good father of a family says that it is right to evaluate other forms of financing that are more efficient and at better conditions. It is therefore right to evaluate alternatives, such as for example the issue of Btp. If Conte, when he was prime minister, had issued 200 billion euros of interest-free BTPs, which would have almost all been bought by the ECB, wouldn’t it have been better than the Pnrr? We would have had no constraints and with that money we could have done what we want”, concludes Borghi.

