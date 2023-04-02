Pnrr, data on resources and projects

Of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, only 6% of funding has been spent and only 1% of projects have been completed. Furthermore, 65% of the projects pass through the Municipalities and 60% of these pass through the Municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants, with considerable difficulties in managing the projects themselves. The data emerges from the study conducted by the Pnrr Observatory of The European House – Ambrosetti.

The survey began in April 2021 and continued with the aim of monitoring, 2 years after its launch, the implementation of the Plan, the trend of investments and evaluate the impact of the Pnrr on the reduction of inequalities. The results were presented at the 34th edition of the Workshop “The Scenario of the Economy and Finance” organized at Villa D’Este in Cernobbio (Como).

Pnrr: Mit, processed all payment requests for works

Thousands of practices inherited from MIT upon the arrival of Matteo Salvini: in January there were over 11,000 requests for access to the various measures to deal with the increase in the costs of public works. From January to today, thanks to the streamlining of the procedures coordinated by the Head of the Public Works Department, more than 5 thousand have been processed, of which a thousand related to Pnrr interventions that have been completely satisfied.

At the moment there are no pending applications relating to Pnrr works. It should be noted that the requests are made to the MIT by the contracting stations, which then have the task of proceeding with the payments to the contracting companies. As regards the works for the construction of the single lot 6-7-8 of the Syracuse- Gela, the Mit will verify the process of any application presented by the contracting station (Sicilian motorway consortium) and will supervise the related follow-ups. So a note from MIT.

