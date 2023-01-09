The next deadline of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) that the government cannot miss is 30 June. That is when the progress on the 27 targets that Rome will have to present to the European Commission will have to be presented. The race against time has begun. From the procurement code to the hydrogen shipment, there are numerous dossiers. The negotiations to have more time available have begun, such as the debate on the extra costs of raw materials, as well as the shortage of the same. If there is a minimum of openness from Brussels, as explained several times by the EU Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni, the Meloni government is called to a race with few precedents.

At stake are 18.4 billion euros. So much is the Recovery installment that it will try to obtain in the first six months of 2023. The two most important items for the first quarter, in addition to the code in question, are automated tax checks and the reduction of payment times. By the end of June, on the other hand, some of the thorniest chapters for the current government are expected. In the pipeline are the pre-compiled VAT return, the reform of civil and criminal proceedings and the reform of public employment. Not only. In view there must also be support measures for sustainable transport, for kindergartens, schools and universities, for the business world and in particular the contributions for women’s businesses (i.e. the EU Target -M5C1-18), to reach the goal of at least 700 activities financed through Fondo Impresa Donna.

The chapter linked to green hydrogen will also be crucial. Brussels aimed two years ago to make it essential for the traction of vehicles in Europe, but the success of the electric has revised the plans. And this is why the government wants to change the implementation program, given the objective of arriving at the end of March with the award of contracts for the development of 40 hydrogen service stations on the Italian motorway network has so far not found l operator euphoria. Ditto can be judged the situation on the railway network. Also within the first quarter of 2023 it would be necessary to allocate the resources to build 9 hydrogen train refueling stations along six lines. Ferrovie dello Stato has not yet expressed any factual interest.

The difficulties, already evident at the end of 2022, of monitoring management, as well as of finding potential interested parties, are destined to increase, thanks to the energy crisis. The Draghi government planned to spend 40 billion at the beginning of 2022, and instead the current budget stops at less than half. “To carry out works worth 100 million euros, the average time is 16 years”, while “the Pnrr foresees five years to carry out those envisaged in the plan and a year has already passed”, warns the Minister for Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo , convinced that it is necessary to “review our way of operating” given that, as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recalled at the end-of-year conference, there are only 3 years left to spend over 100 billion euros of investments in public works. The risk of a hole in the water for many sectors is growing day by day.