Pnrr, the social partners at Palazzo Chigi on 20 April for the introduction of RePowerEU

Pnrr, meetings at Palazzo Chigi on 20 April

(Teleborsa) – It resumes Thursday 20 Aprilstarting at 14, the confrontation between the government social parties for introduction into PNRR of the chapter REPowerEU. That’s what you learn in one use released by Palazzo Chigi announcing the convocation of the employers’ parties and trade unions in the context of specific sessions of the PNRR control roomorganized on a sectoral basis.

The meeting comes just a few days after the approval in the Senate of the conversion into law of Legislative Decree 13/2023 which, “among other things – underlines the note -, has strengthened and enhanced the dialogue with the world of partnerships, transferring internally of the PNRR Control Room – political guidance body which coordinates and gives impetus to the implementation of the Plan – the interlocutions previously assigned to the Technical Table for the partnership. The Steering Committee is convened and chaired by the Minister for European Affairs, the PNRR, the South and Cohesion Policy, Raffaele Fitto”.

RePowerEU

The government recalled that the confrontation on the initiative RePowerEU was started by the Government since February 6th this year with the session of the PNRR Control Room chaired by the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, which was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, the Minister of Agriculture, food and forest sovereignty and the Minister of Economy and Finance, together with the main energy companies owned by the State. In the same session, the PNRR Control Room set up a special inter-ministerial technical group for the preliminary investigation relating to the investment and reform proposals to be included in the REPowerEU chapter.

Il March 7 discussions continued with the Regions, Provinces and Municipalities. The March 28 a PNRR Control Room was convened which brought together all the Ministers and in which terms and methods were agreed for updating the PNRR with the inclusion of the REPowerEU chapter. As early as March 9 discussions were also initiated with the Services of the European Commission on the contents of the REPowerEU chapter for Italy.

The proposals

To date, the proposals currently being developed concern three strategic axes: fight against energy poverty, through aid to vulnerable families and investments for the energy requalification of public residential buildings; support for productive investments in green supply chains for the production of renewable energies and for the improvement of energy performance and the decarbonization of production processes, also in consideration of the new rules on state aid; investments in infrastructure e energy plants in order to increase the security and diversification of supply.

“In the light of the partnership dialogue conducted in the Control Room, according to a sectoral scheme that guarantees a punctual and rigorous study of the investment and reform proposals to be included in the new chapter of the PNRR, the Government will continue the dialogue with the European Commission in the coming days to ensure the centrality of Italy within the European response to the energy crisis in the context of the REPowerEU initiative”, concludes the note from Palazzo Chigi.