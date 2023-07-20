Pnrr, the third installment is unlocked. Agreement between Rome and Brussels

ROME – A close, infinite, painful negotiation that ends with an agreement with the European Commission. The government, late on Pnrr, agrees to give up – for now – part of the funding, 519 million, and in exchange obtains an extension on the creation of beds in student residences, one of the most contested objectives in Brussels. It is the understanding that the minister with the delegation to the Plan Raffaele Fitto brought to the table in the control room, meeting at Palazzo Chigi in the afternoon.

