Pnrr, the truth about the fourth installment. Fitto: “Confrontation with the EU positive”

“On Friday the EU Commission gave the go-ahead to the proposals that the government has put in place both in relation toapproval of the third installment with changes that fourth“. This was recalled by the Minister for European Affairs and the PNRR, Raffaele Fittoin its communication in the House in the Chamberexplaining that “it was made a very complex and articulated work” and saying he was “very satisfied” with the “constant comparison” with the EU, which “is producing very positive results” and has led to “also public appreciation of the European Commission”.

The payment of the installment

Fitto explained that the fourth installment will go from 16 to 16.5 billionalso incorporating that part of the resources of the third installment that have been postponed, and will start to conclude by the end of 2023allowing you to receive the full expected sum of 35 billion. Out of a total of 298 measures, of which 63 reforms and 235 between investments and sub-investments – he explained – modifications have been proposed on 144 measures. The minister then clarified that the projects will be made in any case and the interventions “will go on as usual”even those subject to changes in the comparison with the European Commission.

Fitto wanted to reassure the mayors that there will be “no defunding”. “A series of these speeches they will be moved to other funding sources“, specified the owner of the PNRR, explaining “with the European Commission we will have the possibility to understand which projects will be moved to other sources of funding”.

The resolution of the Pnrr

Meanwhile the majority resolution commits the government to involve Parliament on the revision of the PNRRincluding the RepowerEu chapter, and asks Lease to “safeguard the excluded interventions from the PNRR following the update of the Plan, using other national funding sources available under current legislation” and “also through the reprogramming of the complementary National Plan, and resorting to the resources made available by the 2021-2027 programming of the Structural Funds and the Development and Cohesion Fund 2021-2027”.

For i integrated urban plans, Fitto promised “they will return to our discussion” and explained that “a detailed analysis will be needed to avoid subsequent problems”. Instead, the minister defined “surreal” the debate on nursery schoolsgiven that the government “has identified an additional 900 million for a new tender”.

Tagged as “annoying” the controversy over the valorisation of assets confiscated from the mafia for an amount of 300 million, which according to the tender of November 2021 should have led to the awards by June 2023. “Do we want to continue on the path of not keeping our commitments? – asked the minister -. Or do we want to open the topic that these interventions are consistent with interventions of the Development and Cohesion Fund?”

