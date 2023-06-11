Pnrr, trust in the Chamber to the PA decree. Court of Auditors, stop checks

Pnrr, the text of the Pa decree will then pass to the Senate. Criticisms from Pd and 5S

Green light from the Chamber of Deputies with 203 yes, 134 no and 3 abstentions for the bill converting the decree on public administration. The final vote on the measure should be held tomorrow, the text will then pass to the Senate. It must be converted into law by June 21st.

The opposition reacted immediately. The deputy vice president of the Pd Group in the Chamber Simona Bonafè declared: “The one on the PA is a useless and harmful decree. Useless because it does not solve the problems of lack of staff, precariousness and the adjustment of salaries to inflation in the public administration; harmful because it prevents the Court of Auditors from supervising the correct implementation of the Pnrr. The right continues to govern with decrees – never urgent, non-homogeneous and one a week in the first 8 months – ousting Parliament and ignoring the constant recommendations of the Head of State”.

“In the decree there are only spot rules and no investments to enhance the professionalism of public employees and raise the quality of essential personal services, such as school, health and public safety. On the contrary, there are rules that do not concern the Public Administration but which compromise the execution of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan: a tool that today represents the greatest opportunity to relaunch the country after the pandemic, war, expensive energy and inflation ”, concluded Simona Bonafè.

While the deputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber of Deputies, Augusta Montarulihe underlined that “the oppositions do not lose the habit of trying to terrorize citizens about the damage this government is about to do. They did so the day after the elections saying that Europe would turn its back on us, the GDP would collapsed and the spread skyrocketed and they are doing so today speaking of the PA decree as a law that gags the Court of Auditors. The reality of the facts, however, is another. On the economic front, in these first months of government, GDP and employment have grown beyond forecasts while the spread has fallen below the levels reached with the Draghi government and Europe is finally treating us as an equal interlocutor. On the PA decree front, however, the first answer has already been given the president of the Court of Auditors denying that it is a gag law. We will give a further answer, as always with facts, transforming the PA into a more efficient, attractive and citizen-friendly machine”.

In turn, the deputy of the League Tiziana Nisiniexpressing the group’s vote in favor of trust in the PA decree law under discussion in Montecitorio, he said: “Today the oppositions are shouting scandal, but the rule on the Court of Auditors was wanted by Draghi and Conte. In those governments, Pd and 5 Stars were present. Consistency speaks and tells us that their criticisms are weak, instrumental and are bad for the country. Well, then, the path indicated by this government. Italy needs a reform of controls: they do too many and many are ineffective. This is not said by us but by Sabino Cassese, president emeritus of the Constitutional Court”.

“Furthermore, with this provision, the League demonstrates great attention towards the younger generations, local authorities and the police forces, for whom competitions and extraordinary recruitments are envisaged. Our priority is to put human capital at the centre, supporting public employees in a post-pandemic phase that has changed the world of work, strengthen the activity of the Public Administration, also deploying personnel dedicated to the Pnrr, to achieve the objectives”, he concluded.

Subscribe to the newsletter

