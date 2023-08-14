Pnrr: Vele di Scampia, cycle paths and suburbs at risk. The revolt of the mayors

Pnrr, coverage is missing: thousands of “frozen” projects. The fury of the mayors: “We are ready, they are fundamental works for the country”

The government on Pnrr is in great trouble. The minister Dense keep announcing delays and transfers of resources from European funds al repower me. In the objectives that the minister has postponed hello beautiful many of the municipalities. Among these are the urban redevelopment plans: they are already ready keys in hand and now at high risk. So also strategic projects such as the redevelopment of Scampi a Napolivery many cycle paths, green areas, suburbs and much more. Also frozen the plan to make the livable Corvialthe concrete snake on the outskirts of Rome and also to renovate the old market St. Benedict of Cagliari. The mayors are furious and point the finger at the executive Melonsconsidered the only real responsible for all these delays.

“First – the mayor of Bari and the president of Anci vents Antonio Decaro to Repubblica – we were told that some projects weren’t going well. Then that there were particular difficulties in the Noon and for kindergartens. And finally, when it became clear that there would be delays that concerned us, and that we had already managed to award the vast majority of the workswe have learned that the government intends displacement scroll Repower Eu 13 billion of Municipal resources out of a total of 16 billion, which will come assigned to large state-owned companies“.

