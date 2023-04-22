Pnrr: Visconti (Ficei), the government considers us implementers

Pnrr: Piero De Luca (Pd), we will defend the resources for the Zes

“We are experiencing a very delicate phase for our country which – after an international crisis – now has a great opportunity to relaunch. To restart stronger than before thanks to serious and structured investment and innovation policies. could lose the historic opportunity of the European funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), today the subject of a worrying back and forth. We are talking about billions of euros that would allow Italy to modernize, create jobs, give breathing space to the many potentially vital businesses, especially in the South.For this reason, Ficei – the Italian federation of industrialization consortia and bodies – on the occasion of its sixtieth birthday, celebrated today in the conference entitled: ‘Consortia to challenge the Pnrr’, reminds the government to be a credible interlocutor and ask to be able to be an implementer of the Pnrr at the service of Italians”. This is what we read in a note. “The industrial development consortia are a reality rooted throughout the national territory, mainly in the southern regions. We are a public economic body that deals with key areas of the country. We are already contracting stations: we build roads, sewers, infrastructures, public Among other things, in our areas processes of red tape and administrative simplification are underway which have been defined in the context of the Special Economic Zones (Zes). This is why, given the difficulty in implementing the National Recovery Plan and resilience, especially in the South, we do not understand the lack of inclusion of the Consortia among the implementing bodies”, declares Antonio Visconti, president of Ficei. Ficei, founded in 1963, unique of its kind – continues the note – includes about 30 industrialization consortia and bodies that operate and manage the most strategic production areas in Italy: from the Europe quadrant of Verona, to the Sardinian petrochemical, from the steelworks of Taranto to the industrial areas of the Campania and Lucanian crater, passing through Bari, Cagliari and Pordenone. It is estimated that almost 70 percent of the industry located in the South and about 80 percent of the Special Economic Zones fall within the agglomerations managed by the Consortia. Not only that, Ficei already works in close collaboration with business associations, chambers of commerce, port system authorities, local authorities at all levels to create and manage the infrastructures and services with which to support the development and competitiveness of local businesses. “We are a system that has already amply demonstrated that it works well and we could play a key role in the race not to lose European resources. There have been tenders from the Pnrr that have touched areas under our management: such as the renovation of water networks or ecological equipment for the treatment of industrial waste. Or the reconstruction of road axes. We are available, missing this train would be suicide for the whole country”, adds Visconti.

See also White Mood aims to develop its leadership role in the retail market Antonio Visconti

At stake – continues the note – are not only the funds of the Pnrr. Italy – according to data from the European Commission – is also lagging behind in spending the resources of the European Fund for Regional Development (ERDF) and the European Social Fund (ESF). We are talking about 65 billion euros which add up to the 35 billion under discussion (third and fourth tranche) for the failure to implement the Plan projects. Among the causes an all-Italian elephantine bureaucratization as well as the lack of workers. A contradiction if you think of the sad Italian record in unemployment, especially among young people. “We could really make a difference”, concludes President Ficei, who puts forward the proposal to extend the system of special economic zones to the whole country. Instead of jeopardizing the 630 million euros allocated to them by the Pnrr. The Zes rest on two pillars: on the one hand they reward existing companies that want to expand and on the other they attract new investments – which favor the creation of new jobs – thanks to administrative simplification procedures, red tape and tax relief . A model to be replicated and not to be sacrificed which also has the great objective of contributing to decarbonisation and the ecological transition. Above all, it aims at the so-called “industrial symbiosis”. In other words – concludes the note – the creation of those conditions which allow industries to be accepted by the surrounding environments without being seen as a danger, but rather as a modern driving force for development.

PNRR, LAI (PD): GOVERNMENT INVOLVES AREAS OF INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT – “The planning and executive capacity of the industrial development areas in the country must be fully involved in the implementation of the Pnrr.” This was stated by the Pd deputy of the Budget commission, Silvio Lai, speaker at the conference organized for the 60th anniversary of FICEI, the Italian federation of industrial consortia. “To date, for the Pnrr their involvement is limited and occasional and has occurred only in some regions but they are public economic bodies, consortia of local authorities in most cases, which can give a lot thanks to their experience as real agencies local economic development – he adds – They are entities that can give a lot in the development of new economic initiatives, such as simplification and promotion entities, such as service structures for ecological conversion through renewable energies or the better management of the most precious resources such as water for industrial use.This is demonstrated by the performance of the ZES, created to encourage industrial settlement in the port and pre-port areas of the south where the ASI are the protagonists, despite the limited credit that this government seems to give to these initiatives. this the government has the duty to involve them as operational subjects of the PNNR and otherwise motivate their exclusion”.

Pnrr: Piero De Luca (Pd), we will defend the resources for the Zes – “The right risks derailing a train that presents itself as the historic opportunity for the relaunch of the country. The resources of the Pnrr are fundamental, among other things, also to encourage investments, to give lifeblood to businesses and to create jobs work. Especially in the South, to which 40% of the funds are destined thanks to the commitment of the Democratic Party. We cannot allow this to happen due to the inaction of the Government, which to date has not clarified how it intends to move. And which is not giving certainties not even for the 630 million euros earmarked for the Special Economic Zones (ZES) which we strongly desire.The Zes, in fact, with the approval of the law of which I am the first signatory, on tax incentives – which have been accompanied by processes of red tape and administrative simplification – have allowed up to now the opening of new economic activities and the creation of employment and opportunities for structural development in the South.We will be vigilant to avoid losing decisive resources and opportunities. The Pnrr is not the prerogative of this or other governments, but it belongs to Italy and the Italians have the right to it”. Thus Piero DE LUCA, group leader of the Democratic Party in the European Policies Commission of Montecitorio, speaking at the meeting on the 60th anniversary of Ficei, the Italian Federation of Industrialized Economic Consortia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

