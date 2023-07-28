Pnrr, yes of the EU to the payment of the third installment and the changes for the fourth: Meloni thanks. But it’s a battle over green funds and the anti-mafia

BRUSSELS. Pnrr, the third installment is getting closer and the fourth, in the background, promises well. The European Commission gives a preliminary green light to the disbursement request made by the government at the beginning of the year. After months of contacts and negotiations for measures and commitments that did not convince Brussels, the tireless work is bearing fruit. Brussels is ready to make 18.5 billion euros available for Italy. Compared to the original request, the appeal lacks 519.5 million in loans, relating to interventions for student housing. The ruling coalition eventually decided to no longer include the target for the number of new hospital beds, which Italy asked to amend and replace with a target for awarding initial contracts to build such places. This missing part of resources, explains the Commission, “will be transferred to the fourth installment once the Council has approved the proposal for a Council implementing decision”.

Pnrr, Meloni: “There’s nothing to worry about, we’ll spend it all”

In the meantime, however, the payment of the third tranche of resources from the Recovery Mechanism, NextGenerationEU, the post-pandemic relaunch tool which includes the Recovery Fund, which precisely finances the national recovery plans (Pnrr), seems to be unblocking. Today’s is not a definitive go-ahead, but a preliminary one. Because now the evaluation of the Community executive will pass to the scrutiny of the Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to pronounce. If the committee were to confirm that Italy has what it takes, then the EU Commission will be able to adopt the actual payment decision and release 18.5 billion euros. There is no doubt that in any case these are “important steps forward”, comments the commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni.

The good news for Italy doesn’t end there. Faced with the government’s requests for targeted changes to the measures included in the Pnrr for the purposes of the fourth of 16 billion (plus the remaining 519.5 million from the third), the EU Commission has also adopted a positive assessment of the request here. «Yes» of Europe therefore to the superbonus, sustainable transport.

Giorgia Meloni rejoices. The Prime Minister says she is “very satisfied” with the decisions of Brussels, a recognition of the government’s action. “A great result that will allow Italy to receive the 35 billion euros planned for 2023 and which is the result of the intense work carried out in recent months and the strong synergy of the Government with the European Commission”. Raffaele Fitto, Minister for European Affairs, assures: “We will continue the close cooperation with the European Commission on the modifications of the remaining part of the Plan, including the new REPowerEU chapter” for energy security and independence.

However, there is no shortage of critical voices. The cuts of the Pnrr “are without logic”, attacks the WWF, which denounces “fewer resources on the hot fronts of territorial and city security”. For the association “it is useless to talk about a prevention plan to counter hydrogeological instability and the rehabilitation of the territory if, instead of increasing the resources provided for by the Pnrr, the already modest investments destined for hydrogeological instability are reduced by more than a third (1,287 billion out of 3.61)”. Emilio Miceli, responsible for legality policies of the CGIL, criticizes the decision to cut the 300 million provided for maintenance, reuse of confiscated assets, allocated and assigned through a tender addressed to the Municipalities concerned. “We had already widely criticized the decision to finance support for the recovery of confiscated assets stolen from the mafias only for the eight regions of the South”.