Pnrr: young people are needed, but the government is extending the retirement age

The Pnrr would need a refreshed Pa

Il Pnrr would need one Pa rejuvenated, with fresh strength, new skills and innovative profiles to ground the investments of Recoverybut in the meantime the government and the majority are always very sensitive when it comes to lengthening the working life of the elderly state mandarins who command in the central administrations and to safeguard the most prestigious posts in favor of those who should instead leave room for young people having reached the age limit .

An amendment to the so-called has just passed in the Constitutional Affairs and Labor committees in the Chamber Pa-Ministry decree which allows retention in service until the end of 2026, coincidentally the expiration of Recovery plan and resilience, of managerial personnel “referred to in article 19, paragraphs 3 and 4, of legislative decree number 165 of 30 March 2001”. In practice, these are the succulent positions of general secretary of ministries or management of structures divided into executive offices which go to first-tier managers on a proposal from the minister on duty, passing through the Cdm and with the formalization of a decree of the President of the Republic.

The majority bent over backwards to get the law passed, given that there were as many as three amendment proposals of the same tenor: one of Come on Italy signed by Russo, tender, Bergamini e Taxi driversone of Lorenzo Cesa per We Moderates and one of Caparvi, Coat, Giagoni e Nisini for the Lega. The position of the Carroccio is a bit surprising, which in the past had not hidden some stomach aches with respect to other regulations of the Meloni executive calibrated for the benefit of golden pensioners, especially in central administrations. Measures that were seen from Via Bellerio somehow contradicted the historic battle to shorten the retirement age of Italians.

