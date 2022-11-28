Because battery prices have risen one after another, domestic automakers are also under tremendous pressure on manufacturing costs. In this context, some car companies are already preparing to manufacture their own batteries.

News on November 28, according to 36 Krypton reports,Xiaopeng Motors has put self-developed batteries on a daily basis and has recruited former BMW senior battery engineer Zhong Liang to take charge.

According to the report, Xiaopeng’s battery research and development team has about 100 people, and has had a lot of communication with the upstream material supply chain. Compared with Weilai’s delivery of self-developed batteries to vehicles in 2024, Xiaopeng’s goal is relatively moderate, and the initial landing period of its self-developed batteries is about 5 years.

Zhong Liang has joined Xpeng for more than half a year, and his position is senior director of battery technology. Before becoming a senior battery engineer at BMW, Zhong Liang worked for SK Innovation, a well-known battery company in Korea.

However, according to media reports, Xiaopeng Motors denied this matter, saying that it was nothing.

However, although the official denied it, Xiaopeng’s entry into battery manufacturing is considered a certainty. According to the company’s investigation, Guangzhou Pengbo Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xiaopeng) was established on November 18. The legal representative Xiaheng has a registered capital of 5 billion yuan.

The company’s business scope covers: engineering and technology research and test development, auto parts and accessories manufacturing, battery manufacturing, battery spare parts production and motor manufacturing and other projects.

In fact, there are also reasons for Xiaopeng’s end of making batteries. At the beginning of this year, Xiaopeng Motors said that due to the impact of the epidemic, the supply of key components such as lithium iron phosphate batteries was in short supply.It has brought great uncertainty to the production of Xiaopeng P5 460 models, which has caused delays in the delivery of new cars.

It is the uncertainty of the battery supply chain that also strengthens Xiaopeng’s determination to make its own batteries.