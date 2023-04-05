Istat, the deficit/GDP ratio worsens in the fourth quarter: -5.6%

While the electricity and gas bills continue to decline (down by 13.4% in April) and spending returns to pre-war levels, bag of Italians – paradoxically – are emptying themselves more and more. Indeed according to the latest revelation State compared to the previous quarter purchasing power of Italian families decreased by 3.7%. As well as the propensity to savings, down by 2 percentage points: from 3.3% to 5.3%. Istat estimates that in the fourth quarter of 2022, the income available of families female consumers increased by 0.8% from the previous quarter, while i final consumption they grew by 3.0%.

“The growth in household disposable income of 0.8%, accompanied by particularly strong growth in consumer prices in the same quarter led to a significant decrease of purchasing power of 3.7%. The stability of expenditure for final consumption, up by 3% in nominal terms, was therefore accompanied by a marked decline in the savings rate”, explains Istat in a note.

Furthermore, Istat points out that the company profit share non-financial, equal to 44.8%, increased by 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. The investment rate of non-financial corporations, equal to 24.4%, decreased by 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.

The purchasing power of families collapses, Unc: “Italians are affecting their savings in a vain attempt to maintain their standard of living”

