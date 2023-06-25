Home » Podcast: Wagner’s coup and the fragility of the Putin system
Business

Podcast: Wagner’s coup and the fragility of the Putin system

by admin
Podcast: Wagner’s coup and the fragility of the Putin system

Nona Mikhelidze reconstructs the day of June 24, 2023, which saw an attempt to coup by the mercenary group Wagner in Russia, intervening in the broadcast of RadioRadicale – Transnational Space – conducted by Francesco De Leo.

The Podcast article: Wagner’s coup and the fragility of the Putin-system comes from International Affairs – Foreign Politics and Economics.

See also  Fincantieri, the end of the Giuseppe Bono era. Cassa Depositi e Prestiti indicates General Graziano as president, Folgiero ad

You may also like

Tiktok needs to tighten up over privacy concerns

Luciano Canfora curries Parenzo-De Gregorio: frost at In...

Minimum wage, mini job, income tax – these...

Inflation dances by itself. From Fed to ECB...

Big moves in this city’s real estate market!Improvement...

Anti-money laundering unit puts Croatia on gray list...

Banks, the notice puts account holders on alert:...

Putin does not want to punish mercenaries

Wagner uprising in Moscow, the money better to...

The sentiment turned sharply, and the bond market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy