PodcastAfter the Constitutional Court ruling, do we still need the debt brake?

After the Constitutional Court ruling, three questions in particular are being hotly debated: 1. Do we still need the debt brake? 2. How should we evaluate the idea of ​​suspending the debt brake again in 2023 and possibly even 2024? 3. What is true about the accusation that the debt brake is a “brake on the future”?

We spoke to three outstanding experts, economics professors Thiess Büttner, Friedrich Heinemann and Volker Wieland.

Prof. Dr. Thiess Büttner, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, is a member of the scientific advisory board at the Federal Ministry of Finance and, since 2018, chairman of the independent advisory board of the Stability Council to ensure sound public budgets. (03:20)

Prof. Dr. Friedrich Heinemann heads the research area “Corporate Taxation and Public Finance” at the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW). He is also an adjunct professor of economics at the University of Heidelberg. (07:11)

Prof. Volker Wieland, Ph.D., is Managing Director of the IMFS at the University of Frankfurt. He is a member of the scientific advisory board at the Federal Ministry of Finance and he was a member of the Advisory Council (“Economy”) from 2013 to 2022. (3:30 p.m.)

