PodcastChinaFirst growth engine, now risk factor – economic freedom

China is always good for headlines. A few years ago, news about Chinese economic growth dominated. Today the news is no longer positive. The growth engine is stuttering, the real estate sector is causing unrest and the autocratic regime does not inspire confidence either internally or externally.

Dr. Jörn Quitzau (Berenberg) in conversation with Prof. Dr. Markus Taube (University Duisburg-Essen)

From the content:

Where is China economically? How reliable is the Chinese data? (00:48) +++

What’s going on in the real estate market? (12:20) +++

Domestic politics: Will the autocratic system continue to function? (18:12) +++

Foreign Policy: The Taiwan Conflict (10:00 p.m.) +++

The participants:

Prof. Dr. Markus Taube holds the Chair of East Asian Economics / China at the Mercator School of Management. He is director of the IN-EAST School of Advanced Studies at the University of Duisburg-Essen and co-director of the Confucius Institute Metropole Ruhr.

Markus Taube has visiting professorships at Nankai University, Tianjin, PR China, at the Ca`Foscari University of Venice, at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, PR China, at the Jilin University, Changchun, PR China, and at Wuhan University, PRC.

He is a member of the advisory boards of the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS), Berlin (since 2013), and the Chinese Economic Association / Europe (CEA) (since 2016), the Research Council of the Science and Politics Foundation (SWP), Berlin (since 2017). He was part of the expert group for the “German-Chinese Innovation Platform” at the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (2017-2019).

Markus Taube began his academic career by studying sinology and economics at the universities of Trier and Wuhan (PRC) and received his doctorate at the Ruhr University Bochum. He was awarded the Walter Eucken Prize in 1998 for his dissertation. Before working at the University of Duisburg-Essen, he worked at the ifo Institute for Economic Research, Munich. He is one of the founding partners of THINK!DESK China Research & Consulting.

Dr. Jörn Quitzau is head of economic trends at Bankhaus Berenberg. Previously, he was a senior economist at Deutsche Bank Research. Together with Prof. Dr. Norbert Berthold is the initiator of this podcast.

The regulatory policy journal

Post navigation

Share this: Facebook

X

