PodcastIndustrial electricity tariff for GermanyA bridge to nothing?

The industrial sector is still the heart of the German economy. Now, however, there is a risk of creeping de-industrialization. Energy-intensive industries such as chemicals, steel and glass are in trouble. High energy and electricity prices make life difficult for them. They are asking for government help. And Robert Habeck, the Green Economics Minister, is willing to grant it. A government-subsidized industrial electricity price should do the trick. Not everyone sees this as sensible. In mid-July 2023, the independent scientific advisory board at the Federal Ministry of Finance published an opinion on an industrial electricity tariff in Germany. He is critical of the proposal and advises the federal government not to introduce it. The majority of the members of the Advisory Council also expressed skepticism. I spoke to Alfons Weichenrieder, Deputy Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board at the BMF, about the idea of ​​an industrial electricity price and possible alternatives that conform to the regulations.

Prof. Dr. Norbert Berthold (Julius Maximillians University of Würzburg) in conversation with Prof. Dr. Alphonse Weichenrieder (Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt)

From the content:

Introduction (00:26) +++

Why are individual sectors in trouble and are demanding a subsidized industrial electricity price? Why has the price of electricity become a problem for industry? (1:51) +++

Industry has been subsidizing electricity for a long time. What are the main subsidies? Why are they granted? (09:00) +++

How do politicians want to design an industrial electricity price? What conditions should be attached to the “bridging electricity price”? (13:29) +++

The statement of the Scientific Advisory Board: For what reasons does the Advisory Board reject the industrial electricity price? (20:42) +++

What would be possible alternatives to the planned industrial electricity price? (31:11) +++

Prof. Dr. Alphonse Weichenrieder is a professor of finance at the Johann Wolfang Goethe University in Frankfurt. He worked at the LMU in Munich and at the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University. Since 2010 he has also been a visiting professor at the Vienna University of Economics and Business, and since 2023 he has been deputy chairman of the scientific advisory board at the BMF.

Prof. Dr. Norbert Berthold is professor (em.) for economics, in particular economic order and social policy at the Julius-Maximilians-University of Würzburg. He worked at the Universities of Freiburg, Münster, Basel, Hamburg, Konstanz, Düsseldorf and Würzburg. Norbert Berthold is the initiator and operator of the economist blog “Wirtschaftsfreiheit” and thus also the namesake and initiator of this podcast.

