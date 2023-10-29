PodcastIndustrial PolicyWhat’s behind the new (and old) arguments?

Industrial policy is experiencing a renaissance, worldwide. Location competition is pushed into the background. Investments are being directed everywhere, financial doping is taking place, most of it is financed through government loans. This applies to the EU (Net Zero Industry Act), the USA (Inflation Reduction Act) but also to China with its directly state-controlled economy. All of them pursue industrial policy, albeit with a different mix of instruments and with different levels of intensity. For most economists, industrial policy is no longer the work of the devil. The regulatory times have changed. It is no longer a question of “if”, but only of “where”, “how” and “how much”. The failures of real planned economies seem to be fading. Not only are economists all Keynesians (Milton Friedman). The day doesn’t seem far away when they will all also be industrial politicians. In doing so, they are knocking down open doors with associations, unions and politicians. Efficiency-devouring corporatism is flourishing.

The business of industrial policy is difficult. It starts with the selection of the projects to be funded. Who knows better what is “future-oriented”, entrepreneurs or politicians? Can experts reduce the knowledge problem? All of this is unclear. One thing is certain: there is plenty of room for “rent seeking”. A second difficulty arises because industrial policy projects have to be financed. Who can do it better, private capital markets or policy makers? Is tax financing preferable to loan financing? What influence do politicians’ deeper pockets have? Will future generations be burdened? All of this is controversial. The only thing that is certain is that the pressure for an (even) more flexible debt brake is increasing. Finally, a third difficulty arises. A few are supported, but many others are burdened. How do subsidies and taxes distort competition in markets? How much does industrial policy redistribute? Is this socially acceptable? All of this is uncertain. The only thing that is certain is that distribution conflicts are increasing.

Prof. Dr. Norbert Berthold (Julius Maximillians University of Würzburg) in conversation with Prof. Dr. Reto Föllmi (University of St. Gallen)

The participants:

Prof. Dr. Reto Föllmi is Professor of International Economic Relations at the University of St. Gallen, Director of the “Swiss Institute for Foreign Trade and Applied Economic Research” founded in 1943 and, from February 2024, Vice Rector of the University of St. Gallen.

Prof. Dr. Norbert Berthold is Professor (emeritus) of economics, particularly economic order and social policy, at the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg. He worked at the universities of Freiburg, Münster, Basel, Hamburg, Konstanz, Düsseldorf and Würzburg. Norbert Berthold is the initiator and operator of the economist blog “Economic Freedom” and therefore also the namesake and initiator of this podcast.

