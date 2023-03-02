The crises of recent years have strained public finances. What are the ways out of debt? The EU relies on the taxation of “excess profits” and the skimming off of “accidental profits”. From an economic point of view, this is a dubious path. From a macroeconomic perspective, reactivating the wealth tax would also create more problems than it would solve. But what would the alternatives be?

A conversation between Prof. Dr. Dominika Langenmayr (KU Eichstätt-Ingolstadt) and Dr. Jörn Quitzau (Berenberg).

From the content:

Introduction (00:17) +++

Is an Excess Profit Tax the Appropriate Response to Crisis Profits? (02:10) +++

Would a wealth tax be an option? (20:50) +++

What tax policy alternatives are there? (30:57) +++

The participants:

Prof. Dr. Dominika Langenmayr studied economics and business administration at the Universities of Munich and Oxford and then did his doctorate at the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich. She conducts research on tax policy issues. Since 2016 she has been a professor of economics, especially public finance, at the Catholic University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt, where she teaches, among other things, the bachelor’s degree in Sustainability in Business & Economics and the master’s degree in Taxation. She has been a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Federal Ministry of Finance since 2021.

Dr. Jörn Quitzau is Head of Economic Trends at Bankhaus Berenberg. Previously, he was Senior Economist at Deutsche Bank Research. Together with Prof. Dr. Norbert Berthold (JMU) he is the initiator of this podcast.

