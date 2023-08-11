PodcastThe world in digital changeWhere is artificial intelligence taking us?

Is Germany well prepared for digital change? What’s Next for Artificial Intelligence? Is this topic also being slowed down by too strong a regulatory focus? Who are the winners, who are the losers?

A conversation between Prof. Dr. Klemens Skibicki (PROFSKI Consulting) and Dr. Jörn Quitzau (Berenberg).

From the content:

How do you assess the general economic and political environment in which digital change is taking place? (01:25) +++

Where do we stand in Germany in terms of digitization? (05:38) +++

Dangers of AI and regulatory aspects (13:03) +++

Artificial intelligence: curse or blessing? (10:43 p.m.) +++

Who wins, who loses? (24:11) +++

The participants:

Prof. Dr. Klemens Skibicki was Professor of Marketing and Market Research at the Cologne Business School in Cologne from 2004 to 2019 with a research focus on digital transformation. He was trained as a graduate in business administration and graduate economist as well as a doctorate at the seminar for economic and social history at the University of Cologne. With his PROFSKI management consultancy, he uses his wide-ranging, interdisciplinary experience with well-known medium-sized and large companies to accompany them at management level through digital structural change. From 2013 to June 2018, Skibicki was a member of the “Young Digital Economy” Advisory Board in the Federal Ministry of Economics, and since 2015 has also been a digital ambassador for the Economics Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. He has also been involved in various digital start-ups as an investor and business angel for around 15 years and has been internationally active as a keynote speaker for over 10 years.

Dr. Jörn Quitzau is Head of Economic Trends at Bankhaus Berenberg. Previously, he was Senior Economist at Deutsche Bank Research. Together with Prof. Dr. Norbert Berthold is the initiator of this podcast.

