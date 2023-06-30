PodcastWhy are there so few female professors?Explanations on the “Leaky Pipeline”

Women’s career advancement still faces obstacles. Many potential female specialists and managers are lost on the way up, so that women are still underrepresented in management positions. This finding also applies to the universities. Prof. Margit Osterloh examined the connection together with three co-authors and recently published the study “How to explain the Leaky Pipeline”. The results of the study contradict some common explanatory patterns and have therefore led to harsh public criticism. What are the results of the study and what is the reason for the criticism?

Dr. Jörn Quitzau (Berenberg) in conversation with Prof. Dr. dr hc Margit Osterloh (University of Zurich, CREMA).

From the content:

Introduction (00:30) +++

What is the “Leaky Pipeline” and what is the study about (01:19) +++

Why do so many women get lost on the career path? What are the criticisms of the study? (04:05) +++

Is there justified criticism and what does the criticism say about our culture of debate? (22:49)

The participants:

Prof. Dr. dr hc Margit Osterloh studied industrial engineering at the Technical University of Berlin and graduated with a degree in engineering. After six years in industry and a scholarship at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin, she received her doctorate in 1981 from the Freie Universität Berlin. In 1990 he habilitated at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg with Horst Steinmann. Until his retirement in 2009, Osterloh held a full professorship in business administration at the University of Zurich. From 2010 to 2013 she was Professor of Management Science at Warwick Business School, University of Warwick, UK. From 2013 to 2015 she was a visiting professor at the Zeppelin University in Friedrichshafen. Margit Osterloh is Research Director of CREMA (Center for Research in Economics, Management and the Arts) in Zurich and permanent guest professor at the University of Basel within CREW (Center for Research in Economics and Well-Being).

Osterloh has an honorary doctorate from the Leuphana University of Lüneburg. From 2005 to 2011 she was a member of the German Science Council. She held several supervisory and board of directors mandates in Switzerland and Germany. She is a member of the University Council of the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg. She has been an honorary member of the Association of University Teachers for Business Administration (VHB) since 2018. Her research areas include organizational and corporate theories, innovation and technology management, process management, knowledge management, trust management, philosophy of science, gender economics, corporate governance, research governance, migration and aleatoric democracy.

Dr. Jörn Quitzau is Head of Economic Trends at Bankhaus Berenberg. Previously, he was Senior Economist at Deutsche Bank Research. Together with Prof. Dr. Norbert Berthold is the initiator of this podcast.

The Regulatory Journal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

