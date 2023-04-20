PodcastWirtschaftswunder 2.0More desire than reality

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is extremely optimistic about Germany’s economic future. Scholz expects growth rates like those of the economic miracle in the 1950s and 1960s. The high investments in climate protection should enable the enormous growth. From an economic point of view, however, there is little to suggest that a second economic miracle can happen. On the contrary, the growth potential threatens to decline in the coming years.

A conversation between Prof. Dr. Stefan Kooths (IfW Kiel) and Dr. Jörn Quitzau (Berenberg).

From the content:

Will the ecological conversion of the economy become a growth engine? (00:27) +++

Growth without wealth? (14:58) +++

Between the economic miracle (Olaf Scholz) and the recession (IMF) – what’s next for the German economy? (21:25) +++

The participants:

Prof. Dr. Stefan Kooths is vice president of the IfW Kiel and director of the research center economy and growth. After studying economics and subsequent doctorate at the University of Münster, he initially worked there for several years in research and teaching, most recently as managing director of the Muenster Institute for Computational Economics. In 2005 he switched to applied economic research and became head of research in the business cycle department of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin). He has been working for the IfW Kiel since 2010, initially as a representative in Berlin and as the person responsible for analyzing the German economy. In 2014 he took over the management of the Forecasting Center, which was merged into the Research Center for Business Cycles and Growth in 2020.

In addition to business cycle research, his main areas of work include questions of stabilization policy, monetary and currency systems, international economic relations and regulatory economics. He represents a coordination and process-oriented paradigm for the analysis of economic phenomena, which understands macroeconomic undesirable developments primarily as a symptom of disturbed coordination mechanisms that permeate large parts of economic activity in a systemic way.

Dr. Jörn Quitzau is Head of Economic Trends at Bankhaus Berenberg. Previously, he was Senior Economist at Deutsche Bank Research. Together with Prof. Dr. Norbert Berthold is the initiator of this podcast.