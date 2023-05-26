Poggi murder, Stasi leaves prison every day. He has a debt of €700,000

Poggi murder, Alberto Stasi and probation already in 2025

Albert Stasi for four months, despite one sentenced to 16 years convicted of murder, regularly leaves prison every day to go to work. The man who on 13 August 2007 – we read in the Corriere della Sera – has killed brutally his girlfriend Clare Poggi in Garlasco, in the province of Pavia, he is employed in the company accounting. Stasi was admitted by the surveillance court to the outside work. His lawyer had lodged a complaint against the judge’s first rejection, which dates back to October 2022. Stasi performs accounting and administrative tasks and has exit schedules and return. He can only use certain means of transport and travel only certain routes. For do not escape the checks.

Stasi in 2018 – continues the Corriere – reached a agreement with the Poggi family on compensation. It was supposed to be one million in damages and 150,000 in legal fees. A transaction commits it to compensate 700 thousand euros. Half already have liquidity. The other half will come with monthly salary deductions of work. First in prison and then out. In theory it should come out in 2030. But like any prisoner of good conduct, the deduction of 45 days of “early release” every 6 months in prison can bring him forward to 2028. And he can ask probation from 2025. Stasi has professed his innocence even a few days ago in an interview with Le Iene.

