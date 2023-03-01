Listen to the audio version of the article

Poke House, a chain of restaurants specializing in healthy food, accelerates the internationalization process and in 2022 reaches 100 million in revenues with over a thousand employees. The second club in Miami Beach has just opened at Lenox House. The 66-square-meter venue overlooks Lenox Avenue, at the corner with Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, a world-famous location for unbridled shopping and open-air dining in the heart of South Beach, and adds to the one in Brickell House, opened in September 2022. In less than five years, the group has developed by creating a network with over 130 venues in nine countries. The internationalization process was further accentuated after the acquisition – which took place in January 2022 – of the Sweetfin chain, one of the most iconic brands in California, known as the forerunner of poke and leader of plant-based bowls in the United States. The operation involved in particular the 14 Sweetfin branded locations in California.

A rapid development that pushes Poke House accounts to 100 million in revenues. «We are very proud of the results obtained this year which confirm the leadership of Poke House: we have brought a bit of the West Coast to Miami too, thanks to our second House a few steps from the splendid beaches that make it famous – explains Matteo Pichi, CEO & Co founder of Poke House -. Thanks to the double presence in the city, we are able to satisfy even better the young, dynamic demand in search of tasty healthy food». Vittoria Zanetti, Co Founder & Executive Director adds «Miami is the perfect setting for our young, informal proposal, which aims to offer a healthy lifestyle without sacrificing taste. We are convinced that our bowls are the ideal choice for those looking for a perfect mix of goodness and lightness, thanks to the infinite combinations of ingredients that make it perfect for a break between one wave and another».