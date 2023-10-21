Pokémon fans cause chaos in the Van Gogh Museum

Some of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous works inspired the six paintings created by Pokémon artists. picture alliance / ANP | Remko de Waal

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam is discontinuing distribution of the special edition Van Gogh Pokémon cards.

Zealous Pokémon fans caused chaos in front of and in the museum, says the museum in a report in the New York Times.

The joint project between the museum and the Pokémon Company International integrated Pokémon into the Dutch artist’s paintings.

Pokémon fans cause chaos in and in front of the Van Gogh Museum. The museum in Amsterdam stops issuing the Van Gogh Pokémon cards. This is reported by the “New York Times” (NYT).

The special edition cards feature an image of Pikachu wearing a felt hat and in the style of Vincent van Gogh’s 1887 work “Self-Portrait with a Gray Felt Hat.”

The cards are part of a collaboration between the museum and Pokémon Company International to celebrate the connection between van Gogh and Japanese art and culture. The project incorporated Pokémons into other paintings by the impressionist artist.

To obtain one of the special cards, visitors had to complete a scavenger hunt through the museum. “Due to recent incidents in which a small group of people created an undesirable situation, we have had to make the difficult decision to no longer offer the special Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum Promo Card at the museum,” the museum explains.

According to witnesses in the NYT report, people outside the museum offer money for the cards. The demand for Pokémon trading cards has increased in recent years. This started with the mobile game Pokémon Go and skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Rare cards were sold at astronomical prices, running into the hundreds of thousands. The Van Gogh Pokémon cards cost up to 620 dollars (587 euros) on eBay.

