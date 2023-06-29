Home » Poland calls for debt exemption for military spending
Business

Poland calls for debt exemption for military spending

by admin
Poland calls for debt exemption for military spending

A photo together in front of the flags of France, Poland and Germany outside of Ettersburg Castle, a short walk on the gravel path, the photographers and cameramen in tow, next photo stop. And on the way back, the Federal Minister of Finance bends down briefly, the black castle cat gets a pat – and Christian Lindner gets more photos.

The most important date of the meeting of finance ministers as part of the discussion format „Weimarer Dreieck“ is over in less than ten minutes.

The core message documented in pictures: France, Poland and Germany stand together in the person of Bruno Le Maire, Magdalena Rzeczkowska and Lindner.

See also  Zelensky: I have long stopped joining NATO | Ukraine | Zelensky | Russia

You may also like

Budget 2024/2025: Neukölln presents a long list of...

ECB and Fed, rates and inflation. Powell-Lagarde pair...

Bayer makes advances with Parkinson’s cell therapy

Signed the supplementary Bofrost, prizes for 6 million...

Zhejiang local bonds starting at 100 yuan are...

Aviation – News: Virgin Galactic plans first commercial...

Resolution 26 of 06/21/2023 – Remuneration ”per token”...

Work, the market puts the turbo back: construction,...

Invest in China and deepen Jiangsu to deepen...

Inflation slows down (+6.4%). Even the shopping cart...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy