Poland, premier: “Putin threatens the borders. With Meloni more sovereignty in the EU”

Morawiecki: “In tune with Meloni on the future of Europe. But on migrants and the EPP…”

“Wagner fighters pose a threat because they could disguise themselves as Belarusian border guards and help illegal migrants enter our country. They could also train migrants to provoke and attack Polish services. They could try to cross the border by posing as clandestine immigrants and then try to destabilize our country”. This was claimed by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, of the right-wing nationalist Law and Justice party, in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

They are Giorgia Meloni: “We have common ideas in many fields, including strengthening ties between our countries and promoting a prosperous future for Europe. On many important issues, Poland can count on Italy and vice versa. The closeness is evident above all in the economic field, trade between our countries is flourishing. The common concern for the single market is one of the most important issues that unites us. And about Russia and her actions in Ukraine we have absolutely identical views. We feel the same responsibility. But we also feel a similar responsibility for the development of Europe in the future”, the Polish premier told Corriere della Sera.

on immigration, “Together with Italy, we share a common experience in this area and agree on the need for long-term strategic solutions in the EU”. But no direct support. “Poland it cannot accept plans for the forced relocation of people who have arrived illegally in the EU. We are against financial sanctions for states that refuse to accept “their” quota of migrants”.

On the European elections, Morawiecki seems to close the alliance with the EPP, after having defined Weber and Tusk as the Wagner Group. He explains to Corriere della Sera: “Manfred Weber has launched an unprecedented attack on our government, posing as a supposed savior. This is unlawful interference in Polish elections. We disagree. Weber would like his party colleague Donald Tusk to become prime minister. This would make it easier for Germany to push through favorable policies, such as increasing the influx of immigrants to Europe. Weber should pay more attention to what he says: in his country the populists are the second most popular political force according to polls.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

