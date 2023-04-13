Home Business Poland requests Berlin’s approval for fighter jet delivery to Kiev
In 2002, Germany sold 23 MiG-29 fighter jets to Poland, which the Bundeswehr had taken over from the GDR’s National People’s Army (NVA). The security advisor to Polish President Andrzej Duda, Jacek Siewiera, said at the end of March that the Polish Air Force still has about a dozen of them today. In the sales contracts for armaments from Germany, it is usually stipulated that the federal government must agree to a possible later transfer.

Poland’s President Duda said last week that his country had already delivered eight MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Four of the planes were given to Kiev “over the past few months,” he said after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw. Four more MiG-29s were “recently” delivered to the neighboring country attacked by Russia. In addition, six MiG-29s are currently being prepared for handover, Duda said.

