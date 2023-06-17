Poland – Tens of thousands march through Warsaw in the Pride parade

Tens of thousands of people campaigned for gay rights at a Pride parade in Warsaw. There is concern that the ruling PiS could ramp up its anti-LGTBQ rhetoric ahead of the general election in the fall.

Tens of thousands of people campaigned for equality between homosexuals and transsexuals at the Pride parade in Warsaw. Warsaw’s Liberal Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski vowed at the start of the annual parade on Saturday that the LGBTQ community in his city will “always be safe”. He hopes the same for all of Poland, the opposition politician added.

Poland is repeatedly criticized for discrimination against sexual minorities. The right-wing ruling party PiS regularly denounces an alleged “LGTBQ ideology” that goes against Polish traditions and values. In the run-up to the parliamentary elections in autumn, attacks by leading PiS representatives on homosexuals and transsexuals have intensified. The English abbreviation LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.

Michal Niepielski, a long-time participant in the Pride parade in the Polish capital, sees growing tolerance within society. At the same time, however, he fears that the PiS will continue to intensify its hostile rhetoric “to mobilize its voters”. He has known the strategy for many years, said the 60-year-old. But “of course it hits us when politicians call us ‘deviant’, ‘sick people’ and ‘a threat to the Polish family'”.

HOME PAGE