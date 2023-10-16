Poland, Tusk “brings” Warsaw back to the EU. A blow for Meloni’s friends

Poland elections, Donald Tusk

Polish elections, Tusk rejoices: “Populism defeated, the dark period for the country is over”

Sensational in Polandthe pro-Melonian sovereignists fall, he will return to government the opposition of matrix pro-European. In the legislative elections held yesterday which marked a record turnout, the conservative and nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski came first as expected, with 36.8%, distancing the centrist and pro-European electoral alliance ‘Civic Coalition’ (KO) of former European Council President Donald Tusk, which would go to 31.6%. But Tusk will be able to count on a majority of 248 deputies in the Sejm, the lower house, considering the alliances with two minor parties that have already declared themselves willing to govern with him. “This dark period is over, the populist reign of Law and Justice is over,” Tursk exulted in front of his supporters in the evening. “Poland wondemocracy has won”, he said, evidently already sure of the result.

Although Polish President Andrzej Duda should entrust the exploratory assignment to the winning party of the elections, the PiS of Kaczynski and the outgoing prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki could only try to convince the officially reluctant right-wing extremists of ‘Confederation’: the racist, homophobic party intent on cutting military aid to Ukraine would, however, have collected only 6.2% of the votes and therefore 12 deputies who would lead the right-wing coalition to control only 212 out of 460 parliamentarians.

Driving the probable victory of Tusk was voter turnout, almost certainly a record since Poland voted in democracy. On the campaign trail, Tusk vowed to “bring Poland back to Europe” and reverse what he described as the illiberal course of the countrypromising one Poland open to dialogue with a united Europe and the world, tolerant, faithful to the rights of men and women, sensitive to climate problems and respectful of the rule of law. “The majority of Poles voted for change. They want a Poland strong, stable and future-oriented at the heart of the EU.

