Listen to the audio version of the article

Up until a few years ago, the Polestar acronym represented Volvo’s maximum sportiness. Now, however, it is a separate brand still controlled by Volvo Cars, and therefore by the Chinese of Geely but with an independent range of zero-emission premium class inaugurated by the Polestar 2 protagonist of our first contact with the traffic of Milan. Tested in the Performance version, the Swedish electric sedan is powered by two engines capable of discharging a total power of 476 horsepower onto the four driving wheels with a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds. Produced on the CMA platform, shared with the Volvo XC40, the three-volume is powered by a 75 kWh battery capable of guaranteeing a range of 480 kilometers according to Wltp approval and a recharge time of 8 hours with an 11 kW socket.

Rival of models such as Tesla 3 or Bmw i4, the Polestar convinces with its constructive care and the level of finishes on board where various components already seen on Volvo models are found, starting from the steering wheel. The dashboard is dominated by the large 11.2-inch vertical screen, from which to manage the Android Automotive-based operating system where there is no shortage of applications such as the navigator with Google maps and downloadable apps starting from Spotify. Thanks to Over The Air technology, the Polestar 2 will be updated in terms of driving systems, safety and battery management without having to go to the workshop. Also present is Apple CarPlay, exclusively via cable, while Android Auto was missing at the time of the test.

While driving in the city you appreciate the excellent soundproofing and absorption of potholes despite the generous 20-inch wheels and the sports suspension equipped with sophisticated Öhlins shock absorbers work very well, adjustable. On the other hand, the space on board for a sedan just over 4.60 meters long is at the limit of sufficiency, especially in the rear seats where the large tunnel steals space from passengers. The load capacity is also contained, with just 405 liters already including the 41 liters of the false bottom to which are added a further 41 from the front compartment.

Finally leaving the city, the Polestar 2 Performance is able to show all its potential, thanks to the correct balance between steering precision, delivery of the two engines and set-up calibration. Precisely this last item requires a note: if on the one hand the Öhlin shock absorbers represent an added value, on the other the 22 positions guarantee an adjustment worthy of a racing car but the setting is decidedly not easy. Price? 64,400 euros for the trial version, which can be purchased exclusively online and will be displayed in the new stores in Milan and Rome in the coming months.