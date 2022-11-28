Listen to the audio version of the article

Electric, elegant and performing. These are the ingredients of the Polestar brand which, born as a sports and electric division of Volvo and then becoming independent, lands in Italy with the Polestar 2 lithium-ion sedan, already unveiled a couple of years ago and expected to arrive by 2023 also a limited version of 270 units (hence the name), the Polestar2 Bst edition 270 that we tested in preview.

An electric sports car produced in China, in Chengdu, which knows how to entertain with its 476 HP but which, thanks to the materials, attention to detail and on-board comfort, knows how to be a true flagship. In fact, despite the brand’s young age, it boasts considerable experience in the automotive world thanks to its membership of the Chinese Geely group, which also includes Lynk&Co and Volvo. And, thanks to affiliation with the group, the manufacturer was able to count on the Cma (Compact Modular Architecture) platform used by the Volvo XC40, also in the full electric recharge version, and which is the basis of the Polestar2. An important and already tested basis that Polestar has treasured by entering the 100% electric brands with a straight leg and immediately becoming the anti-Tesla and direct competitor of other brands that have taken years to reach the current level, such as Kia with the EV6 Performance or, again, BMW with the i4M50.

Compared to the normal versions there are aesthetic features and large 21-inch wheels

The Sun around which the brand revolves is the concept of sustainability declined in various fields: from the choice of materials (vegan and traceable), to electric propulsion and, even, in the goal of producing zero-impact cars by 2030 from production to disposal. An ambitious goal the latter, to which it is not yet clear how to get there.

Finally, another fundamental concept is performance. Indeed, Polestar-branded cars are born as pleasant and high-performance vehicles for those who love to have fun behind the wheel. And, to emphasize this aspect, the company made use of expert companies in the sector, such as Brembo which took care of the braking system, Öhlins of the suspensions with no less than 22 settings and Pirelli which created ad hoc PZero tires for this car.

At the wheel of the Bst (code name to define it as a true Beast of sportiness and comfort) we appreciated the comfort of the upholstery and the ergonomics with which the passenger compartment was designed. There is no shortage of space on board and the trunk is also large, albeit the loading sill is rather high. The curb weight is around 2 tonnes and also includes the two stacked H- and T-shaped battery packs which can be recharged with alternating current (AC) up to 11 kW and with direct current up to 155 kW. In the latter mode, the fastest, the car takes 35 minutes to go from 10 to 80% charge.