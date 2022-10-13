Listen to the audio version of the article

The Polestar 3 is unveiled in the official version and is preparing to arrive on various European markets, including Italy. Electric maxi suv almost 5 meters long, will be produced in China in the course of 2023 and in the United States from 2024.

The new Swedish model, born within Volvo, but with a strong Chinese DNA (owned by Geely) will be sold in Germany at a price starting from around 90,000 euros, a figure that puts it in competition with the best German premium SUVs: a complicated challenge for a newly born brand.

Offered only in the Long Range Dual Motor version in the 490 and 517 horsepower versions, it declares an autonomy from 610 to 560 km ensured by the 111 kWh battery.

The new model, which follows the stylistic course of the Polestar brand, is 4.9 meters long, has a wheelbase of 2.98 meters and a height of 1.61 meters. The trunk is discreet, with a capacity starting from just 484 liters despite the 5-seater passenger compartment and five meters in length.

On board the dashboard is characterized by a large vertical 14.5-inch center-dash screen, while in front of the driver there is a 9-inch monitor with Android Automotive operating system, like the Volvo car cousins.