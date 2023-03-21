Listen to the audio version of the article

The electric car brand Polestar has released the second limited-edition version of Polestar 2 by launching the numbered version BST Edition 230 thus expanding the portfolio of Polestar Engineered.

The BST edition: it all starts with the naming

The new numbered version of the electric sedan was baptized Bst: a code name; in fact the technicians had to build an extreme car, a “Beast”, a noun that the three consonants evoke phonetically. On a technical level, it has started from the previous modifications to the Polestar 2 frame and the new version focuses more on the details of the performance design: limited editions such as the BST edition 230 allow you to explore colors, graphics and materials in a faster and more more creative. Moreover, the exclusivity also lies in the number of specimens produced: 230 as also reported in the name.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 230: attention to detail

The unique design upgrades of the Polestar 2 BST edition 230 include the exclusive Nebula green paintwork (reminiscent of the color of the first Polestar by Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar) and MicroSuede fabric for the seat and steering wheel inserts composed of Partially recycled nubuck. The exterior can also be ordered in Space (black), with the full-length racing stripe available in both body colours. All chassis upgrades first implemented on the Polestar 2 BST edition 270 remain available, including the ride height (-25 mm), exclusive and specially designed Öhlins two-way adjustable shock absorbers, front strut bar, 20% stiffer springs and Polestar 1-inspired 21-inch black alloy wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires specially developed for BST edition cars.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 230: technical characteristics

The more shrewd will remember that we have already tried both the Polestar 2 (model launched in 2020 but which arrived in Italy only a few months ago) and the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270, some details of which change compared to the new BST edition 230 version. The basis is still Volvo’s Cma (Compact Modular Architecture) platform, which made its debut in 2017 with the Volvo XC40 and, thanks to its modular design, was the basis of Lynk & 01, 02, 03 and 05 models. Co, the pure electric Polestar2 2020 and Volvo’s first fully electric model, the XC40 Recharge P8. On the Polestar2 Bst edition 230 there are two battery packs positioned one above the other in the lower part of the platform in order not to take up space and keep the center of gravity as low as possible. These have the shape of an H, the one at the base, and a T.

The dimensions are generous: 4.60 m long, 1.99 m wide, 1.45 m high with a wheelbase of 2.74 m. The trunk has a capacity of 405 liters which reaches 1095 litres. While there is also a load compartment in the 41-liter engine compartment. The curb weight is about 2 tons. The Polestar2 Bst edition 230 is equipped with two electric motors powered by a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery. The system power is 350 kW (476 hp) and the maximum torque reaches 680 Nm of torque.

The performances are remarkable, as expected from an electric car: the 0-100 km/h is covered in 4.4 seconds and the maximum speed is 250 km/h. The declared range reaches 462 km according to the Wltp approval cycle.

The battery can be recharged with alternating current (AC) up to 11 kW and with direct current up to 155 kW. In the latter mode, the fastest, the car takes 35 minutes to go from 10 to 80% charge.

The units will be produced for the European and North American markets a total of 230 units, which can be ordered online from March 21, 2023 on the site. Deliveries are expected from the month of July.